24,112 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.11%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

