51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

