892 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $298.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

