a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKA opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.44.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

