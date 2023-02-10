A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRK. B. Riley started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $692.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 41.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,133 shares of company stock valued at $652,455 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.