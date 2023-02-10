A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,357. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $74.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.