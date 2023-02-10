Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.97. 449,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 961,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.