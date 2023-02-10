Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.97. 449,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 961,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

