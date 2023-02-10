Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.89.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Performance

Adient stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,352 shares of company stock worth $2,263,589 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adient by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.