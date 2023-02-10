Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.89.

Adient Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,352 shares of company stock worth $2,263,589 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Adient by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

