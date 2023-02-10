Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.89.
Adient Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ADNT stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adient
In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,352 shares of company stock worth $2,263,589 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Adient by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
