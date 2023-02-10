Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.47.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.12 and a 200 day moving average of $166.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

