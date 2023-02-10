Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.47.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $231.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

