Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Trading Up 2.1%

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.
Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.
About Advanced Info Service Public
Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Info Service Public (AVIFY)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.