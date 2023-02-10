Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,031 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,580,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 129,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 74,460 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $491.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -356.25%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt for debt and buyout transactions.

