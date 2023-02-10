Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 702 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,354,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $208.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

