Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 63,952 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $9.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

