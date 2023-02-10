Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 933 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,520,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,327. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

