Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,922 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 422.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 171,306 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth $2,366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in NewtekOne by 11.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $487.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.25.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 89.36% and a return on equity of 16.70%. As a group, analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.35%.

About NewtekOne

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.