Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,580 shares of company stock worth $23,759,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $173.66 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 620.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

