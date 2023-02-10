Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $358.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.66 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 114.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.