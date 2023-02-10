Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the second quarter worth $50,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

NYSE:WLK opened at $120.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average of $102.06. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

