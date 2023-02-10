Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $56.91 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,423.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BWS Financial upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,813,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,964 shares of company stock worth $3,104,305 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

See Also

