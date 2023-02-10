Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 50.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,809,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.85, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Welltower

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

