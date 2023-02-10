Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Relx by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.82) to GBX 2,810 ($33.78) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.82) to GBX 2,770 ($33.30) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.30) to GBX 2,950 ($35.46) in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Relx Stock Performance

About Relx

NYSE RELX opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

