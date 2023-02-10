Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.5 %

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Shares of TECH stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.61. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.81. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.