Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $746.98 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $766.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $658.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.16.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.42.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

