Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 150,878 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,878 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 6.9 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of ARI stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a current ratio of 22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.