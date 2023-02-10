Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,814 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,377,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 54.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,811 shares of company stock worth $16,469,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $246.16 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $258.27. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.13.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

