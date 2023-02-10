Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,273 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Diageo by 31.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 9.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 23.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Up 0.0 %

DEO opened at $172.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Diageo

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($37.99) to GBX 2,750 ($33.06) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.29) to GBX 4,500 ($54.09) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

