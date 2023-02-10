Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,895 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 215,633 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,222 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MHI stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

