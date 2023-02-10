Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,621 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of IRM opened at $53.04 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

