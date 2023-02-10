Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.40 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

