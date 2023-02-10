AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.25.

AECOM Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $91.96.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

