Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Affirm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.27. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $83.57.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,714.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246 over the last three months. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Affirm by 783.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Affirm by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

