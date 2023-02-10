Aflac Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aflac in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. Aflac has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Aflac by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

