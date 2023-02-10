AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Feb 23 Dividend of $0.12 on March 9th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a feb 23 dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.