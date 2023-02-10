Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$77.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.11.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total value of C$155,906.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,204,394.77. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total transaction of C$1,126,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at C$7,883,814.40. Also, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total transaction of C$155,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,204,394.77. Insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $3,190,815 in the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.1 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Shares of AEM opened at C$69.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.20. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$84.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

