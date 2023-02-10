Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 4,007 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,292,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,421,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 16.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,135,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after buying an additional 160,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,037,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ERII stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,956 shares of company stock worth $134,601. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Further Reading

