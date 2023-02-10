Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 776 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 133.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

