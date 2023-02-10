Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,923 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $215.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.