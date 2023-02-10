Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 78 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 81.5% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.42.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $746.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $658.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $766.71.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.