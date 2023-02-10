Aigen Investment Management LP Has $487,000 Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of W&T Offshore worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 31.9% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $5.65 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $808.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 168.03% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $266.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price target on the stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.