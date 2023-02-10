Aigen Investment Management LP Has $487,000 Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of W&T Offshore worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 31.9% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
W&T Offshore Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $5.65 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $808.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price target on the stock.
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
