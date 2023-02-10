Aigen Investment Management LP Has $499,000 Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,997 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

