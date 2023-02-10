Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $354,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.59 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

