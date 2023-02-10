Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $354,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.59 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.