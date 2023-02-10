Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $422,000 in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 26.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 30.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

RCII stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

