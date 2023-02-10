Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 19.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 125,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

In other news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

