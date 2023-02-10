Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Clear Secure by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 864,515 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,814,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 628,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $30.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.09 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th.

In related news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,239,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,861,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,972,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,239,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,861,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,972,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,285.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,152,676 shares of company stock valued at $121,255,007. 42.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

