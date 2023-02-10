Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,425 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $9,005,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 546,230 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.4% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,685,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 115.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 435,924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

