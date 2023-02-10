Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 10,997 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,739,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $61.95.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

