Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,149 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 837,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 658,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE opened at $149.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average of $124.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $191.65.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

