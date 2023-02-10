Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 156 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 11.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 15.6% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 23,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

NYSE RLI opened at $129.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.56. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

